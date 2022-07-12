Taveras went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 10-8 win over the Athletics.

Batting ninth, Taveras was able to make an impact throughout the game. He's logged multiple hits in three of his last four games, and he's batting .360 (9-for-25) in July. The outfielder is up to a .317/.333/.476 slash line with two home runs, four doubles, nine RBI, 10 run scored and two stolen bases through 24 major-league contests this year. The switch-hitter has seen a majority of the playing time in center field over the last month, though Adolis Garcia and Steven Duggar are also candidates to play there when Taveras needs a breather.