Taveras went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

All of Taveras' offensive output came in the first inning, when he singled in a pair of runs, stole second base and came around to score on a Brad Miller single. The outfielder has been red hot of late, going 10-for-20 with five doubles, eight RBI, six runs and three thefts over his past six games. The hot stretch has pushed his season slash line to an impressive .329/.351/.500.