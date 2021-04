Taveras went 1-for-3 and struck out twice in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Toronto.

Taveras' sixth-inning, infield single was his first hit of the 2021 campaign. Prior to that, the center-field prospect amassed 11 strikeouts over his first 15 at-bats. There's a likely chance the Rangers are going nowhere in 2021, so they can give Taveras a long leash, but at some point, the club may want to give Eli White consistent at-bats in center field.