Taveras went 1-for-2 in Monday's spring game against the Giants.
The Rangers are going to test Taveras this spring, as the club feels he is their leading candidate to start in center field and be the leadoff hitter, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports. He filled both roles Monday. "We'll see how he responds to it," said Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. "I like the idea that there's some pressure on him." The Rangers are also evaluating Eli White and brought back Delino DeShields, who spent several years in the organization, for center field.