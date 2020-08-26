Taveras started in center field and went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to Oakland.
Taveras started and batted leadoff for the second straight game, as the Rangers navigate injuries. Scott Heineman had been playing there, but the Rangers appear to be moving on to evaluate their young prospects.
More News
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Records first major-league hit•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Rejoins 28-man roster•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Optioned to alternate squad•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Could fill niche role•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Org waits on hitting•