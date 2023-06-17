Taveras went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

He spoiled a possible shutout bid for Kevin Gausman by taking the right-hander deep in the third inning. The long ball was the seventh of the season for Taveras and fourth in his last eight contests, a stretch in which he's batting .321 with two steals, five RBI, six runs and a stunning 4:1 BB:K. Despite the continues evolution of his offensive game, Taveras remains mostly stuck in the ninth spot in the Rangers' batting order, a less than ideal assignment for his fantasy value.