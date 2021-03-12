Taveras appears to have lost out on his bid to be the Rangers' leadoff batter, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Taveras entered camp with a chance to be the Rangers' starting center fielder and leadoff hitter, but he's been dropped to ninth in order for games this week. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was used there Thursday while Taveras went 0-for-2 down the order. "He's got to earn his way back up there. The at-bat quality hasn't been what we'd like to see," said manager Chris Woodward. Taveras one hit and four strikeouts in 13 spring at-bats but is still in the mix to start in center.