Taveras batted fifth and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.
Taveras has evolved into the Rangers' primary center fielder, mostly due to a better-than-expected bat (.326/.369/.895). He'd mostly hit out of the last two spots in the order but was recently promoted to sixth before getting a shot at fifth, his highest placement yet when starting a game. Since the move up, Taveras is batting .344 (11-for-32) with a home run, six doubles, eight RBI and seven runs scored over nine games. The Rangers should take advantage of Taveras before his BABIP (.418) corrects, and the outfielder's results normalize.
