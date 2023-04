Taveras (oblique) has been transferred from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock to continue his rehab assignment.

Taveras went 1-for-10 with a stolen base in three games for Frisco and will now move up a level. While it's unclear what return date for the outfielder the Rangers might have in mind, the beginning of a road trip on Friday would make sense. Taveras is working his way back from an oblique strain which he suffered in early March.