Taveras will bat leadoff for the rest of the season, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Taveras batted leadoff a few times in his brief MLB career, but that was when Shin-Soo Choo was injured. With this season's focus shifting toward the development of younger talent, the Rangers will get a look at Taveras as the everyday leadoff hitter. "The speed and the ability to kind of see pitches and stay in the strike zone, control the strike zone. He's got an elite quality," manager Chris Woodward said. "Some of our guys control the strike zone, but they don't have the speed. He's a switch hitter, so it doesn't really matter what side they're throwing from." Taveras has six hits in 27 at-bats with four walks and 10 strikeouts over nine games.