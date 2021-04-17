site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Not in lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Taveras isn't starting Saturday's game against the Orioles.
Taveras had gone just 1-for-11 with a stolen base and four strikeouts in the last three games. Adolis Garcia will start in center field Saturday, batting fourth.
