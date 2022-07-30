site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-leody-taveras-not-in-saturdays-lineup-842495 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taveras isn't starting Saturday against the Angels.
Taveras started the last nine games and hit .286 with two doubles, six runs, four RBI and a stolen base. Adolis Garcia is starting in center field while Kole Calhoun starts in left.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read