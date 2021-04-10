site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Taveras isn't starting Saturday's game against the Padres.
Taveras has gone just 2-for-22 with a run, one RBI and 12 strikeouts to begin the season. Eli White will take over in center field Saturday while Ronald Guzman serves as the designated hitter.
