Taveras went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Royals.

Taveras, who has lined up in center field the first two games of the season, has struck out five times in nine at-bats to kick off the season. He also lost a ball in the sun Saturday that led to Kansas City runs. It's a rocky start for the young center fielder, who entered spring training with a chance to be the team's leadoff hitter, but poor at-bats ended that experiment. He's batted eighth in both games played. Texas manager Chris Woodward said he and Eli White will share center field, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, but the manager did not elaborate on how that share would be broken down.