Taveras will sit for the first time this season Monday against Toronto, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports.

Taveras started each of the first three games of the season, but he hardly could have been less impressive at the plate. He went 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts in the opening series against the Royals. It's a discouraging start for a player who also struggled last year, striking out 32.1 percent of the time while hitting just .227 in his 33-game debut. Eli White gets the nod in center field in his absence.