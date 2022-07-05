site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-leody-taveras-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taveras is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Taveras will take a seat Tuesday for the second time in the past three games. Brad Miller, Adolis Garcia and Kole Calhoun will start from left to right in the outfield.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read