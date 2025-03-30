Taveras went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over Boston.

Taveras used his legs to set up the game-winning run in the fifth inning. He beat out a bunt for a single, stole second base and scored on a Marcus Semien single. It was the second steal in as many games for Taveras, who appears to be the strongside platoon component in center field. Kevin Pillar started against the lone lefty the Rangers have faced through three games.