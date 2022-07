Taveras is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The 21-year-old popped a home run off the bench Saturday, his second homer in three games, but Taveras remains absent from the starting lineup. He is sitting this time in favor of Steven Duggar in center field. Taveras is batting .279/.311/.442 in 17 games with the big-league team after slashing .294/.335/.485 at Triple-A Round Rock this season.