Rangers' Leody Taveras: Optioned to Double-A
Taveras was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.
Taveras played 65 games for Frisco last season but didn't set the world on fire, hitting three homers and stealing 11 bases while posting a .265/.320/.375 slash line. The Rangers are evidently looking for something more from him before he's promoted to the Triple-A level.
