The Rangers believe Taveras will eventually develop into an average hitter, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Taveras already brings MLB-ready defense to the outfield, but his .695 OPS following a mid-season promotion to Double-A Frisco was a red flag. He has above-average speed, but there is a challenge getting on base (.320 OBP at Frisco). Taveras has survived offensively in the lower levels of the minors, but much of his contact was weak, and his strikeout rate jumped five points as he attempted to add more power last year. At this point, Taveras profiles as an elite defender with below-average offense. That means a fourth outfielder unless he can develop the hit tool.