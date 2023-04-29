Taveras is out of the lineup Saturday versus the Yankees.
Travis Jankowski will start in center field and bat second against the Yankees and right-hander Jhony Brito. The switch-hitting Taveras has slashed just .200/.238/.325 off righties this year.
More News
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Getting Wednesday off•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Busting out after slow start•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Swipes base, scores three times•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Shows off power in win•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Laces double in win•