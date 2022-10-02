site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Out of Sunday's lineup
Taveras is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Taveras is 2-for-24 over his past nine games and will head to bench for Sunday's series finale. Bubba Thompson will shift to center field while Mark Mathias starts in right.
