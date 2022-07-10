Taveras went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Twins.

Taveras's two-hit day raised his batting average to .288, exactly 100 points higher than his career average entering 2022. The Rangers are obviously pleased in the results, but fantasy managers may want to take note of an unsustainable .375 BABIP and .238 expected batting average. Taveras is still a free-swinger that chases pitches outside the zone and rarely walks. On a positive note, Taveras is hitting fewer groundballs and improved his contact on pitches in the zone.