Taveras went 3-for-5 with a walk, double and steal in Monday's loss against the Angels.

Taveras continues to provide a patient approach at the bottom of the Rangers' lineup and has drawn a walk in four straight appearances. He also has three-extra base hits during that stretch. Monday's performance marked the outfielder's sixth three-hit game of the season, and he's currently slashing .302/.364/.469 with five home runs, 26 RBI, six stolen bases and 31 runs scored across 51 games (199 plate appearances).