Taveras went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a caught stealing during Wednesday's 12-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old hit the bench Tuesday after a 1-for-17 slump that saw him strike out 10 times, but he rejoined the lineup Wednesday and delivered his first homer and third three-hit game of the season. Taveras tallied 21 stolen bases in 148 games for the Rangers over the previous two seasons, but he's yet to find much success in the running game this year, going 1-for-3 on attempted steals. He has a .246/.317/.404 slash line with six RBI and 11 runs in 63 plate appearances.