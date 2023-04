Duran (oblique) took batting practice from both sides of the plate this week and may be nearing a rehab assignment, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The switch-hitting outfielder, who opened the season on the injured list, hasn't played since March 5. With Taveras unavailable, the Rangers have used Adolis Garcia in center field while opening an outfield spot for either Josh Smith (face) or Ezequiel Duran.