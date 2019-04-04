Taveras will return to High-A Down East to start the season, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

He had a full, healthy season at High-A last year and was a below-league-average hitter (85 wRC+), so it's not surprising to see him sent for a second tour of the Carolina League. Taveras looks the part of a future big-league center fielder and won't turn 21 until September, but at some point he will need to start producing against full-season pitching if he is to remain a noteworthy prospect.