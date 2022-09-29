site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Retreats to bench Thursday
Taveras isn't in the lineup Thursday against Seattle.
Taveras is getting a breather after he went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts over the last two games. Bubba Thompson will shift to center field and bat sixth.
