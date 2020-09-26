site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Returns to lineup
RotoWire Staff
Taveras (back) will lead off and play center field Saturday against Houston.
Taveras missed Friday's game with a back issue, but it was evidently a minor one. He's good to go for the final two games of his rookie season and will look to improve on his .702 OPS.
