Taveras, 18, is hitting just .189 over his last 10 games for Low-A Hickory.

It's important not to get bogged down in the small stretches for Taveras, who at just 18 years of age has huge upside but is still several years away from making a big league impact. Overall, he is hitting .246/.305/.357 with seven home runs and 16 steals. He has just 71 strikeouts in 109 games, showing plate discipline beyond his years. The switch-hitting Taveras is among the elite bunch of outfield prospects in baseball.