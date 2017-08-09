Rangers' Leody Taveras: Scuffling recently at Low-A
Taveras, 18, is hitting just .189 over his last 10 games for Low-A Hickory.
It's important not to get bogged down in the small stretches for Taveras, who at just 18 years of age has huge upside but is still several years away from making a big league impact. Overall, he is hitting .246/.305/.357 with seven home runs and 16 steals. He has just 71 strikeouts in 109 games, showing plate discipline beyond his years. The switch-hitting Taveras is among the elite bunch of outfield prospects in baseball.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...