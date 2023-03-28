Taveras (oblique) will begin the season on the injured list, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy confirmed to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday.

Bochy recently left open the possibility that Taveras could avoid the IL even if he wasn't ready to return from his left oblique strain quite yet, but ultimately the club has decided against it. The switch-hitting Taveras is able to swing from the left side of the plate but isn't ready from the right side yet. Bubba Thompson will get some starts in center field while Taveras is out and the Rangers also figure to slide Adolis Garcia over to center some days.