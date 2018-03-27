Rangers' Leody Taveras: Set to open at High-A
Taveras will open the season at High-A Down East, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Taveras spent 2017 as an 18-year-old at Low-A Hickory, posting a respectable .249/.312/.360 line, good for a 96 wRC+. He's a lock to stay in center field and could be a four-tool player, above average everywhere except in the power department. He's still pretty far from a major-league call-up, but if he keeps developing at the High-A level his stock in dynasty leagues could shoot up this season.
