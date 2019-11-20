Rangers' Leody Taveras: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
Taveras' contract was selected by the Rangers on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Scouts like both Taveras' hit tool and his speed, though he's yet to show much power. He stole 32 bases while hitting a combined .279/.344/.376 between High-A Down East and Double-A Frisco last season.
