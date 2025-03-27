Taveras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
The switch-hitting Taveras looks set to open the season as the Rangers' primary center fielder after Evan Carter was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock earlier this week. However, Taveras will occasionally hit the bench against certain left-handers, and he'll give way to Kevin Pillar in center field Thursday while Boston sends southpaw Garrett Crochet to the bump.
