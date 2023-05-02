Taveras is not in the Rangers' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Taveras has seen the lion's share of starts in center field since returning from the injured list, but Travis Jankowski is also getting playing time there. It will be Jankowski in this one against Zac Gallen.
More News
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Getting Wednesday off•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Busting out after slow start•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Swipes base, scores three times•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Shows off power in win•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Sitting out Tuesday•