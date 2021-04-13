site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Apr 13, 2021
4:00 pm ET
Taveras is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rays.
He finally gave his fantasy managers a stolen base over the weekend, but it has otherwise been a really rough start to the campaign for Taveras. Eli White draws the start in center field while batting eighth.
