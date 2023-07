Taveras went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Taveras' third inning solo shot snapped an 0-for-12 slide, then he added a run-scoring single in the seventh. It was the outfielder's 11th home run and first in 11 contests. The steal leaves Taveras with 10 in 82 games, the third consecutive season with double-digit steals.