Taveras (oblique) was activated off the 10-day injured list Wednesday and is starting in center field while batting eighth against the Royals.

Taveras will get his first chance to play in the regular season after opening the year on the injured list due to left oblique strain. The speedy outfielder should see the majority of the starts in center now that he's back with the club, but is a risky at best option for fantasy players in redraft formats.