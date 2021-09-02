Taveras went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Rockies.

The 22-year-old has at least one extra-base hit in three straight games, as Taveras has gone 5-for-11 with two doubles and two homers while also swiping three bags over that stretch. The sudden power display matches what he was able to do at Triple-A Round Rock this year (17 homers and a .230 ISO in 87 games), and Taveras' athleticism gives him the potential to be more than just a one-category speedster as he matures.