Taveras went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Mets.
Taveras entered the game off the bench, pinch hitting for left fielder Brad Miller in the seventh inning then finishing out the game in center field. His ninth-inning homer gave the Rangers added insurance, and it was his second blast in the last three games. The outfielder is outperforming his expected average and slugging rates, but Taveras has reduced his groundball percentage by 20 points (54.8% in 2021 to 34.4% in 2022) and increased his flyball rate (17.4% to 37.5%).