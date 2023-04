Taveras went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one steal in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Taveras stole his first bag of the season Sunday, swiping third base on a double steal with Marcus Semien in the bottom of the second. After recording double-digit steals in each of the last two seasons, Taveras looks on pace to continue his streak while also being more productive as a hitter. Through 10 games, Taveras has slashed .265/.306/.412 while striking out at just a 16 percent clip.