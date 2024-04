Taveras went 2-for-4 with a double, a steal, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over Houston.

Taveras got off to a slow start but has hit in three consecutive games, going 5-for-12 with a double, triple, steal, an RBI and two runs scored. Saturday's theft was the first of the season for Taveras, who has double-digit steals in three consecutive seasons.