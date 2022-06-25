Taveras entered Friday's game as a pinch runner and stole a base in a 2-1 loss to the Nationals.
Taveras opened on the bench for the second consecutive game after making eight straight starts. The steal was the first for the outfielder, who's had double-digit thefts every year since joining the organization except for the pandemic-impacted 2020 season (eight in 33 games). Taveras has consistently struggled against MLB pitching, making it difficult to carry his bat in the lineup daily or make use of his speed.