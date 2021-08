Taveras went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Astros.

Taveras didn't provide much towards the Rangers' 13 runs, but he reached via walk in the second inning. He stole second base for his second steal in his last three games. The 22-year-old is slashing just .062/.129/.062 with one RBI, two runs and four steals in 70 plate appearances. He provides very little offense outside of his speed.