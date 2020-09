Taveras went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Friday, as the Rangers fell to the Athletics 10-6.

The speedster continues to make an impact on the bases since being called up. Unfortunately for fantasy, hitting leadoff on a team with the second-fewest runs scored in the league doesn't generate a ton of appeal. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old is slashing a healthy .259/.355/.556 through his past seven games.