Taveras went 1-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base Wednesday against the Angels.

Taveras had a strong all-around performance, highlighted by a double steal in the sixth frame during which he stole home. He now has three stolen bases on the season and has also utilized his speed to score 10 runs through 16 games. Despite a 32 percent strikeout rate, Taveras has also maintained a respectable .323 on-base percentage across 62 plate appearances.