Taveras went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in an extra-inning loss to the Twins on Saturday.

Taveras was one of two Rangers with multiple hits in the contest, knocking two singles from the bottom of the order. He swiped second base after singling in each of the fourth and seventh frames but was stranded on the basepaths each time. Taveras didn't steal any bases during a rough August during which he slashed .188/.218/.323 with a 4:27 K:BB over 26 games. However, Saturday's pair of thefts pushed his season total to a new career high of 13.