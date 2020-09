Taveras went 2-for-5 with two RBI, two stolen bases, one run and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Astros.

Taveras homered Saturday, and he made the most of his two singles in Sunday's season finale. He stole two bases in the eighth inning as the Rangers secured an 8-4 win. The 22-year-old took over as the starting center fielder in his first major-league season as he hit .227 with four home runs, six RBI and eight stolen bases over 33 games.