site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-leody-taveras-takes-seat-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taveras isn't starting Saturday against the Mets.
Taveras started in the last two games and went 2-for-6 with a solo homer and two strikeouts. Brad Miller, Adolis Garcia and Kole Calhoun are starting in the outfield from left to right.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read