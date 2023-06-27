Taveras is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus the Tigers.
Travis Jankowski is recovered from a bout of left hamstring soreness and will get the start in center field for the Rangers. Taveras went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's loss to Detroit but has impressed to the tune of a .293/.345/.467 batting line with eight homers and eight steals in 64 total games this season.
